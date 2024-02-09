Achievers felicitated during Chamaraja Constituency Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

February 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The first-ever Chamaraja Constituency Kannada Sahitya Sammelana was held in city yesterday.

As part of the meet, a colourful procession was flagged off by Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda and former MLC D. Madegowda in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate. The procession, accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes, passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Hotel Circle) and Vinoba Road before reaching Kalamandira where the stage programme took place.

Sammelana Chairman Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Chairman Maddikere Gopal and City Unit President K.S. Shivaram were brought in a horse drawn chariot to Kalamandira.

City Poetess Dr. Latha Rajashekar speaking during the Poets Meet as part of Chamaraja Constituency Kannada Sahitya Sammelana yesterday.

Kannada is the most richest language

Noted humorist Prof. M. Krishnegowda, who spoke after inaugurating the stage programme, said that according to him, Kannada is the most fulfilling and richest language among over 4,000 languages spoken in the world. Stating that the formation of words and the letter script is wonderful in Kannada, he said that this shows the richness of the language.

“Though Kannada is our mother tongue, we are ignoring it with English getting prominence in every sector. It is unfortunate that our parents feel that there is nothing in Kannada language which perceived notion is totally wrong. We have reached a stage where Kannada medium students, most of whom are poor, go to schools in public transport buses, while English medium students go to schools in AC vehicles. This attitude is also one of the main reasons why children of English medium feel that they are much above Kannada medium students. This tendency should change for Kannada to survive and sustain,” he said.

Stressing on the urgent need for parents and teachers to explain children on the richness of Kannada language, he said that Kannada is fortunate to have so many writers who have won many prestigious awards and prizes.

Highlighting the melody and supremacy of Kannada language, he emphasised the need for saving Kannada and taking forward the language, both written and spoken, to much greater heights in the literary world.

Prof. Krishnegowda also urged the Government to come up with a concrete plan for promoting the cause of Kannada land, language and literature and educate the children on the richness and usefulness of the language.

Translation of Kannada works need of the hour

Sammelana Chairman Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, in his address, said that Kannada has many works that are equivalent to works in other languages of the globe. Stressing on the need for translation of Kannada works to other popular languages, he said “Kannada language can be seen only in a handful of the country’s geographical area. In such a scenario, we should not neglect Kannada. Who will propagate Kannada if we Kannadigas neglect the language”, he said adding that it is Kannadigas who have to spread the richness of the language to the entire world.

Pointing out that developed countries like Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea have developed software in their own languages and are using it in internet services, he said that such an effort must be made here too.

He further said that with Kannada facing threat in the wake of globalisation and liberation, there is a need for a wider use of the language in all spheres.

Picture shows writer Dr. Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj delivering the valedictory address as other dignitaries look on.

Poets Meet

Well-known Poetess Dr. Latha Rajashekar, who presided over the Poets’ Meet, said that poetry should be pro-social and pro-life in nature. Underlining the role of poets in the society, she said that poetry must attract more number of people as it is an important form of communication and expression.

Writer Dr. Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj, who delivered the valedictory address, said that Kannada language will yield better crops only if we succeed in imbibing the love and interest in Kannada literature among our children.

Highlighting the role of parents, teachers and elders in developing interest among our children in Kannada literature, he said that parents who do not have any books in Kannada in their homes should give a serious thought about it and come forward to save Kannada.

Regretting that most of those who speak Kannada do not speak grammatically correct language and are also found lacking in communication skills, he called upon everyone to concentrate on using pure language.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat City Unit President K.S. Shivaram too spoke. Noted writer Prof. Aravind Malagathi released writer Jayaprakash Rao’s work ‘Dashakagala Sahityada Mogasaaleyalli’ and Prof. Y.S. Gowramma’s work ‘Daarshanika Kuvempu’ at the event.

Also, several achievers from different fields including Prof. K.T. Veerappa (Literary Service), Dr. Ramegowda (Literature), D. Madegowda (Social Service), Prof. K.P. Basavegowda (Community Service), Thontadarya (Politics), Palahalli Ramakrishna (Social Service), S.T. Ravikumar (Journalism), R. Murthy (Community Service), M.K. Potharaju (Entrepreneur), Modamani (Pro-Women Activist), M.R. Choudhuri (Community Service), Susheela Marigowda (Social Service), Basavaraju (Alcohol de-addiction) and K.R. Gopalakrishna (Theatre), were felicitated on the occasion.

Resolutions

The literary meet passed two resolutions: The Centre must provide more funds under Classical Kannada Language status just like it is doing in the case of other languages, for carrying out Kannada language research studies and other related activities and the Governor should give nod for the State Government’s Bill on mandatory reservation of 60 percent space for Kannada in name boards of establishments.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, veteran writer Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar, Prof. C. Naganna, District Sharana Sahitya Parishat President Helavarahundi Siddappa, MCC Deputy Commissioner G.S. Somashekar, Theatre personality Rajashekar Kadamba and others were present.