Flag Row: Mandya bandh partial

February 9, 2024

Mandya: The Mandya city bandh called by Pro-Hindu organisations this morning in protest against the removal of Hanuma Dhwaja from the flag post at Keragodu in Mandya taluk recently and the subsequent violence that erupted over the issue, just got limited to bike rally in the sugar town. Shops, offices and other commercial establishments remained open as usual.

Activists of Bajrang Dal, VHP and other Hindu organisations held a bike rally from Keragodu after performing puja at the local Anjaneyaswamy temple. As the bike rally, in which hundreds of activists took part, reached Mandya city limits, the protestors, who demanded that the Hanuma Dhwaja be re-hoisted from the Keragodu flag post, offered special puja at the Hanuman temple located on market street. Later they chanted Hanuman Chalisa in unison and took out a padayatra to the Mandya Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they presented a memorandum to DC Dr. Kumara seeking hoisting of Hanuma Dhwaja at Keragodu.

While the opposition BJP had expressed support for only bike rally, distancing itself from the bandh call today, the BJP’s alliance partner JD(S) too maintained a safe distance, especially after JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had taken exception to former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy wearing the saffron shawl during the protests that ensued following the Hanuma Dhwaja removal at Keragodu.

Vishwanath accuses BJP of fomenting violence

Meanwhile in Mysuru, MLC A.H. Vishwanath reacting to the Mandya bandh call, alleged that the BJP was an expert in fomenting violence and spreading hatred among communities.

Charging the BJP of spreading lies and falsehood among the population, he said that the BJP was making attempts to spring up religious sentiments in accordance with its desire. But the people of Mandya have shown that they can stand above all these petty tactics of the BJP, by not supporting the bandh call.

He also took pot-shots at the BJP leaders for accusing CM Siddaramaiah of visiting Suttur Mutt during the Jathra Mahotsava, after having a non-vegetarian meal.