Software update hits RTOs in Mysuru

February 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The annual process of updating the software has hit the smooth functioning of system at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the State from the past ten days, with people returning home disappointed since then.

However, there is nothing new in this complaint, as the works come to a standstill at RTOs whenever the process of updating the software is taken up every year. Similar is the situation at RTO, Mysore West (Chamarajapuram) and RTO East (Rajivnagar).

Regional Transport Officer (RTO), West, Devika told Star of Mysore that “Owing to the annual process of updating the software, the works were hit affecting both the office and public works. Beginning today, the work has resumed, but the software is slow. The software is expected to pick up pace once the system is streamlined from Monday (Feb. 12).”