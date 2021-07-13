Postal Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme

July 13, 2021

The Postal Department’s Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme is open till July 16. Interested customers can visit the nearest Post Office to invest.

While one can apply for a minimum of 1 gram, individual or Hindu undivided family can invest up to 4 kg in each financial year. Trusts can invest up to 20 kg a year. The bond tenure is 8 years with exit option after 5th, 6th or 7th year. If one holds the bonds till maturity, they will get an amount equivalent to the market price of gold. These bonds can also be used as collateral for loans. For details, contact the nearest Post Office or call Ph: 0821-2417308/307 or Mob: 98451-07947, according to a press release from the Superintendent of Posts.