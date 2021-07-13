In Briefs

Postal Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme

July 13, 2021

The Postal Department’s Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme is open till July 16. Interested customers can visit the nearest Post Office to invest.

While one can apply for a minimum of 1 gram, individual or Hindu undivided family can invest up to 4 kg in each financial year. Trusts can invest up to 20 kg a year. The bond tenure is 8 years with exit option after 5th, 6th or 7th year. If one holds the bonds till maturity, they will get an amount equivalent to the market price of gold. These bonds can also be used as collateral for loans. For details, contact the nearest Post Office or call Ph: 0821-2417308/307 or Mob: 98451-07947, according to a press release from the Superintendent of Posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching