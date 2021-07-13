Vid. Chakraodi Narayana Shastri memorial vocal concert

July 13, 2021

Following relaxation of lockdown, Gana-bharathi has organised a vocal concert in memory of Vid. Chakraodi Narayana Shastri on July 16 at 6 pm at its premises in Kuvempunagar.

Vid. Manasa Nayana will be performing on vocal accompanied by Dr. Veena Suresh on violin, Dr. H. L. Shivashankaraswamy on mridanga and Vid. T.A. Ramanuja on morching. The concert will also be available on Ganabharathi Facebook page and Ganabharathi YouTube channel, according to a press release from A. Radhesh, EC Member, Ganabharathi [Mob: 94480-51564].