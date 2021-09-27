Pourakarmika woman inaugurates Pure Drinking Water Unit

September 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A pure drinking water unit, installed at KHB Colony, Kuvempunagar, in MCC Ward No. 57, was inaugurated by a Pourakarmika woman yesterday.

The drinking water unit, which has been installed using the 14th Finance Commission Grant, was inaugurated by Pourakarmika Uma in the presence of Corporator M.C. Ramesh, BJP Booth-level President, Secretary and other Pourakarmikas.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh said that the pure drinking water unit was inaugurated as part of ‘Seva Divas,’on the occasion of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary celebration.

Pointing out that Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was an Indian politician and thinker of right-wing Hindutva ideology espoused by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Corporator Ramesh said that Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s wish was to see even the lowest strata of the society to come to the mainstream and hence, the drinking water unit was inaugurated by a Pourakarmika woman.

He said that because of the tireless work by the Pourakarmikas, his Ward was clean and he is receiving a lot of appreciations from the residents.

On the occasion, rice bags were distributed to the security staff of the Main MCC Office.