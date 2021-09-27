Covid-free Village Karnataka Project
September 27, 2021
  • Bharatiya Jain Sanghatan conducts regional seminar for volunteers
  • Aims to reach 30,000 villages

Mysore/Mysuru: A regional seminar for volunteers on COVID-free Village Karnataka Project initiated by Bharatiya Jain Sanghatan (BJS) in association with Government of Karnataka was held on Saturday last at Platinum Jubilee  Auditorium in JK Grounds here.

 Founder and Past National President of BJS Shantilal Mutha of Pune briefed about the project and informed that institutions like Satva Foundation, IIM, Jain University, Bharatesh Group of Institutions, NSS and other NGOs across the State have joined their hands to make Karnataka a COVID-free State.  

He said that this pilot Project initiated to check COVID’s third wave from the grassroot-level aims to reach 30,000 villages across Karnataka.

BJS National President Rajendra Lunkar of Erode briefed about the roles and responsibilities of the volunteers.  National Secretary Goutham Bafna of Hubballi called upon the volunteers to contribute and dedicate themselves for this noble cause. 

National Executive Committee Member Omprakash Lunavat of Bengaluru administered oath to volunteers.  Past President of BJS Mysuru Prakash Srisrimaal briefed about the activities of BJS. 

BJS Mysuru President Vimal Pitaliya welcomed.  Regional President Prakash Gulecha proposed a vote of thanks. Past Regional President Ashok Salecha, Secretary Kanthilal Gulecha, State Committee Member Rajan Baghmar, Regional Secretary Sukhraj Vinayakiya, BJS Mysuru Secretary Nisha Jain and Project Co-ordinator Abhishek Singavi felicitated the dignitaries.

Members Jay Salecha, Deepak Bohra, Manohar Sankhla, Prakash Gandhi, Praveen Lunkar, Nemichand Badola, Dinesh N. Dak contributed for the programme, while Registration Committee included members of Youth Wing Nikhil Vohra, Dhruv Ratho, Ishika Jain, Abhishek Gulecha, Prachi Jain, Komal Jain, Archie Jain, Dixit Bhandari and Lalith Jain.   

President of Shri Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh Tejraj Nangavath, Sri Jain Terapant Sabha’s Shantilal Katariya, Sumatinath Jain Moortipujak Sangh’s Bherumal Rathod, Digamber Jain Samaj’s M.R.Sunil Kumar, volunteers from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Mandya and Ramanagara districts were present.

