A person who helps others will become successful in life: GTD

September 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “A person with humanity, patience and helping nature towards others will become successful in life,” said MLA G.T. Devegowda. He was addressing the gathering at Dr. Shivarathri Rajendra Shree Award Ceremony held at Sri Rajendra Auditorium in JSS Hospital premises as part of Basava Jayanti-2021 celebrations organised by Mysuru Sharana Mandali on Saturday.

“Many tried to block my way when I was struggling in life, yet I helped those people after becoming politician. I don’t keep grudge against anyone, people who become rich overnight will suffer later in their lives. So a person should develop the character of helping others in difficult times. From the time I was a Gram Panchayat (GP) President to till date, I have never did partiality with the development of villages which did not vote for me. I have worked towards the development of every village under my constituency,” he said.

He further explained on how he got the Cabinet approval for Rs. 379 crore project for the development of UGD, Parks and Layouts which comes under MUDA.

Expressing grief over the demise of Kuppur Seer, the MLA urged people to follow the footsteps of the Seer who always helped the poor.

Rajendra Shree Award

The following persons were honoured with ‘Rajendra Shree Award’ on the occasion: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, BBMP retd. Engineer Ln. K. Devegowda, former President of District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Maddikere Gopal, Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha District President D.T. Prakash.

Surya Simhasana Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Shivacharya Swamiji, District Sharana Sahitya Parishat Parishat President Helavarahundi Siddappa, State Government Employees Association former District President H.K. Ramu, Mysuru Dasti Education Institution Managing Director Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Mysuru Sharana Mandali President Mugur Nanjundaswamy and others were present during the programme.