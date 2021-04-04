Pourakarmikas happy as MCC ends contract system
News

April 4, 2021

From this month, they will get salary credited to bank account

Mysore/Mysuru: Pourakarmikas on contract are happy now. Their exploitation for many years by contractors has finally ended on Mar. 31 after Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) decided to transfer their salary directly to bank account. This will benefit around 1,500 Pourakarmikas working as outsourced workers.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag cancelled the work order issued for engaging Contract Pourakarmikas in city cleaning works. They were taken on contract basis for door to door collection of garbage and cleaning works in all 65 Wards, through floating tender. Several Contract Pourakarmikas became permanent employees of the Corporation during direct recruitment drive.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner approved direct transfer of salary to bank accounts of 839 Pourakarmikas. In regard to 724 other outsourced workers, the nod of the Corporation Council was obtained for extending that benefit to these people. 

Subsequently, as per the Government directive, contract system was abolished and arranged for crediting the salary directly to their bank account. A new software was developed to ensure strict attendance of Pourakarmikas.

It was decided to use the vehicles of contractors for some time till the MCC buys new vehicles. The  contract between the Corporation and the contractors ceased on Mar. 31, 2021 and a new system of direct transfer of salary to bank account was implemented with effect from yesterday. With this, the long pending demand of Pourakarmikas has been fulfilled.

Fight for many years seeking justice for poor Pourakarmikas has come to end with the MCC agreeing for direct transfer of salary to bank account of Pourakarmikas. Henceforth, there will be no contract system. We like to thank MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag for taking such a decision. —N. Mara, President, High-Level Committee,  Pourakarmika Sangha

