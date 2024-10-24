Power disruption

Following link line works taken up at 11 KVNJY Yachegowdanahalli and 11 KV Yadehalli Lift Irrigation route in Hootagalli Sub-Division limits, there will be no power on Oct. 25, 27, 29, 31, Nov. 2 and 6 from 10 am to 5 pm at Gungral Chatra, Yadahalli, Yachegowdana -halli, Hosakote, Daddakallahalli, Chatradakoppal, Ramenahalli, Kallur Naganahalli, Kallur, Meenak-shipura and surrounding places, according to a press release from CESC Executive Engineer, V.V. Mohalla Division. Three phase power supply to pumpsets in the above mentioned places will be provided from 10 pm to 10 am on the above said dates.
