President Droupadi Murmu to visit Mysuru and Mandya

December 8, 2025

To inaugurate 1066th Jayanti celebrations of Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Swamiji at Malavalli on Dec. 17

Mysore/Mysuru: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Mysuru and Mandya on Dec. 16 and 17 to take part in the 1066th Jayanti celebrations of Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Swamiji at Malavalli in Mandya District.

Upon her arrival at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli on a special flight on Dec. 16 at 6 pm, President Murmu will be taken by road to Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel where she will stay overnight.

Next day (Dec. 17) she will board a special army chopper from Mysore Airport to Malavalli in Mandya district to inaugurate the Jayanti celebrations at 11 am.

Later, she will return to Mysore Airport on the special army chopper from where she will board the special flight to New Delhi at 12.40 pm.

President Murmu, who missed visiting the Chamundi Hill Temple during her previous visit to the city, is expected to visit the Hill Temple on Dec. 16 evening.

In view of the President’s visit, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy held a meeting with senior Police officers and heads of various Departments at his office in Siddarthanagar today.

The DC instructed City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and SP N. Vishnuvardhana to ensure adequate security measures were in place at the Airport, hotel and throughout Mysuru-Nanjangud Road on which the President’s convoy would travel from Mysore Airport to Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel. He also instructed the officials to ensure security arrangements were in place atop Chamundi Hill to facilitate President’s visit.