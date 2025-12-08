150th anniversary of Vande Mataram | India chained by Emergency when Vande Mataram turned 100: Modi
December 8, 2025

PM Modi initiates debate; Lok Sabha to be engaged in a 10-hour discussion

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha (LS) will be engaged in a 10-hour debate today regarding the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the debate at 12 noon. The debate comes amid a political row after the PM accused the Congress of removing certain lines from the song in 1937, which he adds, “sowed the seeds of the partition.”

The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the debate while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the debate. After LS proceedings, the discussion will be moved to Rajya Sabha.

In his address, Modi said that when Vande Mataram completed 100 years, the Constitution was throttled and the nation was chained by the Emergency.

 “When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, the nation was chained by the Emergency; at that time, the Constitution was throttled and those who lived and died for patriotism were pushed behind prison bars. The Emergency was a dark chapter in our history and now we have the opportunity to restore the greatness of Vande Mataram, an opportunity that should not be allowed to pass,” he noted. 

“The mantra of Vande Mataram gave power and inspiration to the entire country during freedom struggle, energising the movement and showing the path of courage and determination,” he said.

“It was not just a mantra for political freedom but a sacred war cry to rid Bharatmata of the vestiges of colonialism. It is a matter of pride that the nation is witnessing the historic occasion of Vande Mataram completing 150 years,” he said.

“Even when the British divided Bengal in 1905, Vande Mataram stood like a rock and inspired unity. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote the song at a time when it had become fashionable to look down upon India and when British rulers were trying to take their anthem, God Save the Queen, into every household,” the Prime Minister added.

“We are sitting here today because lakhs chanted Vande Mataram and fought for independence,” the PM said.

