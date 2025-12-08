Home Guards aiding Police Dept: DCP Sundar Raj

December 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj has acknowledged the auxiliary support being rendered by the Home Guards to the Police Department.

He was addressing the gathering at All India Home Guards Day-2025 celebrations, organised by District Home Guards Unit at Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade grounds, in the city recently.

The District has about 1,300 Home Guards, who have been working in coordination with 18 various departments including Police. This has added to the experience of Home Guards, who have been discharging their duties with a sensitive approach, the DCP said.

During festivals, fairs, elections and other occasions, they have been aiding the Police in bandobast duties, besides taking the risk during challenging situations like flood, natural calamity, drought and mishaps, by handling the situations capably, he observed.

DCP Sundar Raj said the Police and Home Guards share several similarities, as the latter too is better paid, along with provision of several incentives to them. However, they are deprived of the facilities for being a voluntary organisation.

“Those Home Guards working with the Police are being paid an honorarium of Rs. 800 per day and for serving at various other departments, it is Rs. 500 per day. It may be measly in amount, but the service being rendered without any expectations is truly a matter of pride,” lauded DCP Sundar Raj.

Recalling his stint as Home Guards Commandant, DCP Sundar Raj said, he has had a better rapport with them, since 2017 till date. It is only the Home Guards Unit, which is capable to mobilise thousands of manpower in a short span of time.

“I myself was a witness to the style of functioning of Home Guards, during flood and other situations, at Kodagu. With the yeoman service rendered by Home Guards, considered for President’s Medal and Chief Minister’s Medal, the value of their service to the society is known,” said DCP Sundar Raj, who gave tips to them to maintain good health and exercise and practice sports regularly, to maintain physical fitness.

DCP (DAR) H.V. Veeranna, in his address, lauded the service of Home Guards. Four Home Guards, who recently retired from service, were felicitated.

Earlier, under the leadership of Parade Commander Ningaraju and Assistant Parade Commander Madhusudhan, four platoons of Home Guards took out a march past, thus offering a guard of honour to the chief guests.

Retired Registrar of Chamarajanagar University, Prof. P. Madesh, who is also former Home Guards Commandant, Assistant Administrative Officer at District Home Guards Office, Mallikarjun M. Nalathwad, Sampath Kumar and Unit Officers and staff were present.