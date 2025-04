April 4, 2025

Mysuru: K.S. Sundar Raj, who was serving as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Kodagu, took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP – Crime and Traffic) of Mysuru City yesterday in place of S. Jahnavi, who has been transferred to the Office of DG and IGP, Bengaluru.

Speaking to Star of Mysore reporter, the new DCP said that he will work to prevent crimes and take steps for smooth flow of traffic in city besides giving importance for disposal of pending cases.