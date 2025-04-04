Ailing Minnie dies at Zoo

April 4, 2025

Mysuru: Minnie, the 10 years and eight months old female orangutan, housed in Mysuru Zoo since Apr. 2, 2021, passed away on Apr. 2, 2025 following respiratory issues at the Zoo. Minnie was brought from Malaysia Zoo under the animal exchange programme.

Despite the relentless efforts of the Mysuru Zoo veterinary team, supported by expert guidance from veterinarians in the United Kingdom and Malaysia, her condition remained critical. The Zoo had followed all possible treatment protocols and provided intensive care to aid her recovery.

Post-mortem was conducted on Apr. 3 at about 10 am at Mysuru Zoo by specialist veterinarians of Mysuru Zoo, who confirmed that Minnie succumbed to extensive bilateral pneumonia.

To further investigate the underlying causes of her illness, biological samples have been sent for advanced laboratory examinations and the confirmatory diagnosis is awaited. The findings will help enhance understanding of respiratory diseases in orangutans and contribute to future wildlife health management.

The Zoo administration, veterinary team and caretakers have appreciated the support from the global veterinary community and wildlife conservationists during her treatment and have mourned the untimely demise of Minnie, according to a press release.