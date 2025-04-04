Ailing Minnie dies at Zoo
News

Ailing Minnie dies at Zoo

April 4, 2025

Mysuru: Minnie, the 10 years and eight months old female orangutan, housed in Mysuru Zoo since Apr. 2, 2021, passed away on Apr. 2, 2025 following respiratory issues at the Zoo. Minnie was brought from Malaysia Zoo under the animal exchange programme.

Despite the relentless efforts of the Mysuru Zoo veterinary team, supported by expert guidance from veterinarians in the United Kingdom and Malaysia, her condition remained critical. The Zoo had followed all possible treatment protocols and provided intensive care to aid her recovery.

Post-mortem was conducted on Apr. 3 at about 10 am at Mysuru Zoo by specialist veterinarians of Mysuru Zoo, who confirmed that Minnie succumbed to extensive bilateral pneumonia.

To further investigate the underlying causes of her illness, biological samples have been sent for advanced laboratory examinations and the confirmatory diagnosis is awaited. The findings will help enhance understanding of respiratory diseases in orangutans and contribute to future wildlife health management.

The Zoo administration, veterinary team and caretakers have appreciated the support from the global veterinary community and wildlife conservationists during her treatment and have mourned the untimely demise of Minnie, according to a press release.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching