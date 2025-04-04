Celebrating Pulses’ Diversity: ‘Desi Dal Mela’ on Apr. 5, 6
News

Celebrating Pulses’ Diversity: ‘Desi Dal Mela’ on Apr. 5, 6

April 4, 2025

Mysuru: Pulses have been the backbone of Indian cuisine, shaping its rich and vibrant culinary traditions. From the colourful beans of the Himalayas to the field beans of Tamil Nadu, the moth beans of North Karnataka, the lentils of West Bengal, the cowpeas of Odisha, the toor of Maharashtra, the horse gram of Andhra Pradesh, the moong of Madhya Pradesh, the urad of Uttar Pradesh and the valar papdi of Rajasthan — India’s pulse diversity is truly remarkable.

To celebrate this incredible heritage, Sahaja Samrudha, in collaboration with Vishwa Agro Tech and Bio Tech, is organising ‘Desi Dal Mela’ on Apr. 5 and 6 at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in city between 10 am and 8 pm.

Akshata Pandavapura, winner of Best Actress (Female) award, will inaugurate ‘Desi Dal Mela.’

The event will showcase over 100 traditional pulse varieties, including rare and indigenous ones such as winged beans, lima beans, black and green chickpeas, rice beans, Himalayan beans and Vietnamese cowpeas.

Notably, the Gulbarga Toor Dal, which holds a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, along with North Karnataka’s Jawari Toor Dal, will be on display and sale.

Seed savers

Farmers and seed savers from across India will bring their unique produce.

Shankara Lunguti, a well-known seed saver from Belagavi, will present black chickpea, renowned for its medicinal properties in dissolving kidney stones, along with a rare green chickpea variety.

Devdanya Farmers Producer Company from Dharwad will bring black horse gram and other local dals, while a women’s group from Haveri will exhibit 18 varieties of groundnut.

Visitors can also learn about chemical-free pulse storage techniques from GrainPro. More than 25 stalls will feature organic produce, millets, seeds and value-added products. [Contact Suhas on Mob: 70900-09944.]

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching