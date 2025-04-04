Book launch, interaction with author on Apr. 6
April 4, 2025

Mysuru: ‘Acting and Beyond…,’ a book authored by Senior Theatre Director and Gandhian Prasanna Heggodu, will be launched at a function organised by Socialist Study Centre, Mysuru, at Indian Institute of Educational Theatre, Hardwicke School premises, JLB Road, Mysuru, on Apr. 6 at 5 pm.

Writers Preethi Nagaraj and Shashidhar Dongre, Delivery Head at L&T Technology Services (LTTS), will participate in the discussion and interact with the author Prasanna.

About the Book: “Acting and Beyond…” by acclaimed Theatre Director Prasanna delves into the essence of performance. Stripping away glamour, the book focuses on primal elements —truth and imitation.

It resists the theatrics of fame, instead strongly anchoring itself in the raw and integral mechanics of the craft.

The book speaks to those who see acting as more than a spectacle, who navigate its depths without the crutch of applause. Here, the art is laid bare — no illusions, just the unflinching core of what it means to embody another.

For more information, contact Rajesh Basavanna on Mob: 94488-71815.

