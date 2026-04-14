Prime Minister Modi to visit Mandya tomorrow: Traffic restrictions, liquor, drone bans
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Prime Minister Modi to visit Mandya tomorrow: Traffic restrictions, liquor, drone bans

April 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mandya District Administration has announced a series of security and traffic restrictions ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Nagamangala taluk tomorrow (Apr. 15).

Modi will inaugurate Sriguru Bhairavaikya Dr. Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Mandira and ‘praana prathistapane’ programme. He will also address a public gathering at BGS Grounds.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara has issued orders regulating traffic movement, prohibiting liquor sales and banning drone operations during the PM’s visit.

Traffic curbs

Vehicular movement on NH-150A along VVIP route will be restricted from 6 am to 6 pm.

Traffic from Turuvekere towards Mysuru will be diverted via Mayasandra-Biligunda-Gondihalli and NH-75A, or through Mayasandra-Biligunda-Gondihalli-Nelligere Cross-Nagamangala.

Similarly, vehicles travelling from Mysuru towards Tumakuru will be rerouted via Nagamangala-Nelligere Cross-Gondihalli-Turuvekere.

Liquor ban

Liquor sale, transport and storage have been prohibited between 6 am and 6 pm tomorrow to maintain law and order. All liquor outlets, including bars and restaurants, within an 8-km radius of Belluru Town Panchayat will remain closed.

Drone ban

The administration has also imposed a ban on drones and unmanned aerial vehicles within a 12-km radius of Belluru TP during the same hours.

The use of drone cameras and other unmanned aircraft systems has been prohibited as part of heightened security measures.

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