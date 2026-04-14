Nalwadi Red Peta ready to crown PM Modi

April 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A specially crafted Mysore Peta (traditional turban) will be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his welcome in Mandya tomorrow.

Designed by Mysuru-based artist Nandan Singh, the turban is modelled on the style worn by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the erstwhile ruler of Mysore and is popularly known as the ‘Nalwadi Red Peta.’

The Peta has been made using Mysore silk and Banaras soft silk, and took five days to complete, according to the artist. Commissioned by Mysuru Seva Trust, the design recreates the regal headgear of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, lending it historical and cultural significance.

At the centre of the turban is the Gandabherunda, the royal emblem of Mysore, a mythical two-headed bird symbolising strength and heritage. It is further embellished with tiny pearls on either side, adding to its elegance.

“I was delighted to be entrusted with the responsibility of preparing this turban for the Prime Minister’s welcome. Such opportunities help showcase our talent and inspire us to work with greater dedication,” Nandan Singh said.

This will be the second time that Prime Minister Modi will be presented with a specially crafted Mysore Peta by the people of Mysuru.

Earlier, during the unveiling of the statue of Kempegowda at Bengaluru International Airport, he was presented with a turban modelled on the style of Naadaprabhu Kempegowda.