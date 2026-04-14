Wild jumbo rescued from dry well

April 14, 2026

Napoklu: A wild elephant, which had fallen into an dry/unused well near Peraje Kalparche, has been rescued by the Forest Department with the help of an earthmoving machine yesterday.

It is learnt that the elephant had strayed out of the forest in search of food and water during which it fell into the unused or abandoned well.

Local residents, who heard the elephant trumpeting in distress on Sunday night, informed the Forest Department personnel, who rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel while monitoring the elephant with the help of a drone camera.

As it was difficult to rescue the elephant as the well was narrow, the Forest officials brought an earthmoving machine to the spot and dug a trench near the well to help the elephant walk out. Finally, their efforts paid off and the wild elephant walked out of the well.

Local residents said, a herd of elephants had been moving in the region over the past few days and it is suspected that the trapped animal had strayed from the group. Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Karikalan, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anthony S Mariyappa, Assistant Conservators of Forests (ACFs) Prashanth Pai and Subbaiah Naika, Rangers Kiran, Vimal Babu and others took part in the rescue operation.