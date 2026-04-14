40-year lease of Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion – Senseless move, nothing short of a crime: Historian

April 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Concerns have surfaced over reports that the historic Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion on the Manasagangothri campus may be leased to private parties for long durations, triggering a strong reaction from heritage experts.

The heritage structure comes under the administrative purview of the University of Mysore (UoM). Describing the move to lease out the Mansion as “nothing short of a crime,” noted historian and heritage scholar Prof. N.S. Rangaraju said, the beautiful Mansion must be preserved and not commercialised.

Speaking to the media, he said that the proposal might have gone through quietly had it not been flagged by a UoM Syndicate Member. He cautioned against handing over the property on long-term lease or altering its structure in the name of renovation. “It is a senseless move. If the University cannot manage it, it should be returned to the Government. Leasing it out for 30 to 40 years without safeguards would allow private players to turn it into hotels or anything they wish. That would be a betrayal of our heritage,” he said.

Architectural splendour

Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion is known for its architectural grandeur, featuring towering pillars rising to 40-50 feet in the Kalyana Mantapa, 123 rooms, 270 doors and about 80 oval-shaped teak ventilators. Its walls, nearly two to two-and-a-half feet thick and its original Madras-style roofing reflect the craftsmanship of a bygone era. Prof. Rangaraju noted that years of neglect have already taken a toll on the structure and stressed that any restoration must follow established heritage conservation norms.

Having spent decades working in the Mansion, he said that the issue was deeply personal. “This is the crown jewel of the University. It must be protected with care and planning. Any move to lease it out must be dropped immediately,” he said.