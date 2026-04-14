Eco-friendly cloth bag controversy: SC stays former Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri’s prosecution

April 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant development, IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri has secured interim relief from the Supreme Court, which has stayed a Karnataka High Court directive ordering sanction for an investigation into alleged irregularities during her tenure as Mysuru DC.

A Bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, while hearing a special leave petition filed by Sindhuri, issued notices to the respondents — the State Government and advocate N.R. Ravichandregowda.

The Apex Court’s order puts on hold the High Court’s direction to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms to grant permission to initiate a probe.

Sindhuri had challenged the High Court order and the Supreme Court, after hearing the matter, granted an interim stay, halting further action for now.

The case relates to allegations of irregularities in the procurement of cloth bags during her tenure in Mysuru. It is alleged that the purchases were made at inflated prices without prior approval from local bodies.

The matter reached the High Court following a writ petition filed by Ravichandregowda, questioning the State Government’s refusal to grant permission for investigation. While hearing the case on Apr. 1, the High Court described corruption as “cancer” and “plague” and stressed the need for a thorough probe.

Subsequently, the Bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna directed the Government to accord sanction for an investigation against Sindhuri.

The allegations were earlier raised by JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh, who claimed that cloth bags were procured at Rs. 52 per unit despite similar items being available for Rs. 10 to Rs. 13, resulting in a loss of crores of rupees to the public exchequer.

With the Supreme Court’s intervention, the High Court order remains stayed for now. The matter is expected to come up for further hearing, where permitting an investigation will be decided.