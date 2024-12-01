Pro-Kannada outfits must support Govt: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa

December 1, 2024

Mysuru: Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has appealed to pro-Kannada organisations to stand with the Government, with regard to the issues related to land, water and language.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating ‘Kannadambe Habba’ and ‘Kannadambe Ratna’ awards distribution ceremony, organised by Kannadambe Rakshana Vedike, as part of 69th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, at Santhemala Ground, Hootagalli in city yesterday.

Asserting that, the Government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is committed for the cause of Kannada, Dr. Mahadevappa said, Vishala Karnataka dawned due to the movement of our elders. Karnataka also has contributed for the development of the country, he added.

Kannada is the administrative language and it is indeed laudable that, Kannadambe Rakshana Vedike led by its State President B.B. Rajashekar, is felicitating several achievers, who strove for the cause of Kannada land, language and culture.

BJP leader V. Kaveesh Gowda said, it is a good sign that several Multi-National Companies (MNCs) are setting up their office in city, but they are reluctant to recruit local candidates. To address the gap, a law should be introduced to mandate 80 percent jobs for local candidates. However, it is a matter of regret that the pro-Kannada organisations are still hitting the streets to fight for the cause of Kannada.

MLA G.T. Devegowda said, “It is inevitable for Kannadigas to learn English and several other languages for professional and communication purposes. But, don’t ignore Kannada.”

Kannadambe Award was presented to Dr. Nataraju Shetty of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, senior journalist Raghavendra, Orthopaedicians Dr. Gowtham, India Book of Record holder Vihika and pro-Kannada activist Manjunath.

MLA K. Harishgowda, former Zilla Panchayat President Koorgalli Mahadev, farmer leader Chandan Gowda, leaders S. Ravi, T. Suresh (Gold), Shivanna and others were present.