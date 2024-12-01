December 1, 2024

Mysuru: The morning walkers at Kukkarahalli Lake in city were in for a shock as they spotted a huge crocodile near the fishermen’s shed close to Hunsur Main Road yesterday between 8.30 am and 9.30 am.

The photograph of the crocodile was captured by amateur photographer K.U. Varghese. As soon as the news about the crocodile spread, people rushed to spot to have a glimpse of the giant reptile. This is not the first time that a crocodile has been sighted in Kukkarahalli Lake.

Many walkers have previously reported about sighting the crocodile. However, with the sighting of the crocodile, it has now been confirmed about its presence in the Lake. People have been advised not get closer to the water.

The crocodile sighted in Kukkarahalli Lake belongs to a species known as ‘Crocodylus Palustris’ commonly known as the Mugger Crocodile or Marsh Crocodile.

Its habitat expands from southern Iran to the Indian Sub-Continent and lives in marshy place, lakes, rivers and artificial ponds. It rarely reaches a body length of 5 mts (16.5 ft) and is a powerful swimmer, but also walks on land in search of suitable water bodies during the hot season.

Both young and adult mugger crocodiles dig burrows to which they retreat when the ambient temperature drops below five degrees Celsius or exceeds 38 degrees Celsius.

Females dig holes in the sand as nesting sites and lay up to 46 eggs during the dry season. The sex of hatchling depends on temperature during incubation.