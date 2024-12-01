A Space Lab in Namma Mysuru

December 1, 2024

By our Science Reporter

Mysuru: Have you ever been fascinated by space? Have you ever dreamt about learning about space in your school days in a state-of-the-art laboratory? Nypunya School of Excellence has turned this dream into reality for its students! In partnership with NAVARS Edutech, Nypunya School of Excellence is launching Space Lab, on Dec. 3 (Tuesday) at its Dattagalli campus.

It will be inaugurated by Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar, Padma Shri awardee, former Chairman of ISRO.

The lab features’ various equipment such as telescopes, working models of rockets, rovers, satellites and orrery models which allow the students to learn the important concepts of space and space exploration through hands on methods.

Background of Space Science

Our ancestors used to look up at the sky, observe and note down their findings. Using constellations, human civilisation learnt to navigate. Using the changing position of stars and the corresponding rise and fall of temperatures, they learnt about seasons. With the knowledge of seasons, it became easier to predict rainfall patterns which led to civilisations centred around agriculture, resulting in improved food security, making civilisations larger than was previously possible.

Studying about space and astronomy was hence instrumental in the formation of large human societies itself. The seasons were also directly linked with the availability of water, making humans learn to store water during the rainy season for use during the dry seasons hence reducing nomadic behaviour, leading to the formation of cities and towns.

While this was all in the past, astronomy continues to remain highly relevant in today’s world. The Global Positioning System (GPS) which exists in every smart-phone in the world works using signals from multiple satellites. These systems are so sensitive that in designing them, we need to account for the difference in the gravitational pull of the Earth on its surface, and in the orbit of the satellites. Despite astronomy being integral to the functioning of human activities, it is a topic ignored in most schools. Nypunya School of Excellence, is the only school in Mysuru with a Space Lab and a comprehensive structured syllabus.

Designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and advanced space technology, the Space Lab is set to be a hub of innovation and exploration, providing students hands-on scientific activities and research.

Students, educators and the public are invited to be part of this ground-breaking event and witness the dawn of a transformative chapter in Mysuru’s educational landscape.