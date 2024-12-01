Inspiring children to think about coexisting with nature
News

Inspiring children to think about coexisting with nature

December 1, 2024

Mysuru: Speaking to Star of Mysore about the festival, debut author Sreevalli Sreenivasan, whose book ‘Let the Elephants Bee’ was officially released on the occasion, described her experience as phenomenal. She shared how engaging with children on the topic of environmental conservation left a lasting impression.

“I began my session by asking the children why elephants are important and received a range of responses, from their ability to carry weights to being helpful in various ways,” she said.

“I concluded by presenting a solution to the human-elephant conflict and encouraged them to brainstorm solutions for human-leopard and human-tiger conflicts. Their responses, such as using dogs and protecting forest land, were heartening. As a debut author, this was a big victory — inspiring children to think about coexisting with nature.”

Sreevalli shared two inspirational moments from the event. The first was her interaction with an estate owner from Hassan. “She shared her experience of trying low-voltage electric fences to deter elephants, which proved ineffective in the long run. By the end of our conversation, she revealed that she would explore installing beehive fences to keep elephants at bay,” Sreevalli said.

The second moment involved a grandmother who approached her with her grandson. “She told me that I had inspired him to think and write about conservation,” she added.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching