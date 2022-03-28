Prof. Malali Vasanthkumar’s books released

March 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Two books of late Prof. Malali Vasanthkumar were released on Mar. 20, which happened to be his first death anniversary.

His books ‘Basava Kranti’ and ‘Kadala Kavitegalu’ were released at a function jointly organised by Mysuru District Sahitya Parishat, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota and Horeyala Grameena Samskrutika Pratishtana at a private hotel in city.

Speaking on the occasion, senior littérateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK), who was his teacher, recalled his association with Prof. Vasanthkumar and said that the late Professor had good literary thinking and involved in spreading the literary works of Kuvempu. He had also written many poems, dramas, novels, translations and was also a critic.

“Though I was teacher in his student days, I was his student in developing Kannada language. He was a pure soul without any pretensions and an emotional person,” said Dr. CPK adding that it is a matter of both pain and happiness to participate in this function in his memory.

Former Director of ORI Dr. S. Shivarajappa, who released Prof. Malali’s book ‘Basava Kranti,’ a thought-provoking drama, said that Prof. Vasanthkumar had contributed immensely for the protection of State’s land and language. “Throughout his life he was involved in many struggles for Karnataka and showed his love for Kannada by actively participating in Gokak agitation,” Dr. Shivarajappa added.

“Prof. Vasanthkumar has to his credit more than 50 valuable works and during his last days, he wrote the play ‘Basava Kranti’ and wanted to see the play performed on stage. The drama is a depiction of Basavanna’s life and rational thinking,” noted Dr. Shivarajappa.

Former District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna said that Prof. Vasanthkumar worked for Kannada outside the Academy also. “As a Professor, he used to create love for Kannada among his students and motivate them to take up literary works. He was a multi-faceted person as he was an organiser, fighter, cultural activist, writer and thinker,” added Dr. Rajanna and concluded by saying that the Professor was committed to the cause of Kannada.

Writer Dr. M.P. Manjappa Shetty Masagali released another book of Prof. Malali Vasanthkumar ‘Kadala Kavithegalu.’ Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal presided. Prof. Malali Vasanthkumar’s wife Shantha Malali, Folklore Scholar Dr. Besur Mohan Palegar, Kannada Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar, Publishers D.N. Lokappa, K.C. Omkarappa and others were present.