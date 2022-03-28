‘Just a little concern can boost self-confidence of patients’
March 28, 2022

Dr. C.N. Manjunath at valedictory of 3-day nurses training

Mysore/Mysuru: “By showing a little concern on patients admitted in hospitals by the staff will not only boost their self-confidence but will also make the patients strong,” opined Senior Cardiologist and Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, Dr. C.N. Manjunath.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the three-day training programme for nurses, organised by City’s Jayadeva Cardiac Centre in association with Noora Health organisation at Jayadeva Hospital in city recently.

Pointing out that patients not only come to hospitals with diseases but they also come with emotions, Dr. Manjunath said that many patients are unable to speak openly with doctors besides stating that by just performing surgeries, angiogram and angioplasty, the patients’ health will not be perfect.

Stating that many patients are unable to tell about their health condition, which will result in many of their questions being unanswered, Dr. Manjunath said that in such a situation, nurses should boost their confidence which would make the patients strong.

In a bid to provide extra care to the patients at Jayadeva Hospital, nurses are being provided training and in the first phase, 20 nurses from Mysuru and Kalaburagi are being trained. “Even after patients are discharged from the hospital, co-ordinators should keep in touch with them over the phone and take the patients’ feedback. This will reduce the mortality rate and the hospital will also get a good name,” Dr. Manjunath suggested.

He further said that the caretakers and family members of the patients should be informed about the health condition of the patient and how to take care of them. If the nurses speak positively with the patients, it will boost the confidence level of the patients, which would remove fear in them, he added.

Dr. Manjunath said that if the patient gives a missed call to 080-45691274 from their registered phone number, they would get the complete information.

Dr. Manjunath was felicitated on the occasion and certificates were distributed to the nurses who had undergone training.

Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr. Sadananda, Care Companion Director Dr. Seema Murthy, H.G. Anand, Dr. Shankarashira, Dr. Veeresh Patil, Dr. Devaraj, Dr. Manjunath, Nursing Superintendent Harish Kumar, PRO Vani Mohan and others were present.

