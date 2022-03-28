CET from June 16

March 28, 2022

June 16: Biology and Mathematics

June 17: Physics and Chemistry

June 18: Exams for border area and outside Karnataka students

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, commonly known as CET, conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses will be held this year from June 16 to 18.

Announcing this in Bengaluru this morning, Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that the days have been fixed taking into consideration the dates of similar examinations in other States.

Accordingly, on June 16 morning, examinations for Biology will be conducted and the same afternoon, students will write Mathematics paper. On June 17 morning, examination for Physics will be conducted and in the afternoon, students can write Chemistry paper. On June 18 morning, students from the border areas and outside Karnataka can write the examinations.

Candidates can register online for the CET conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) between April 5 and 20. Fees can also be paid through online mode till April 22.

After payment of fees, if students have to modify their details in the application forms, they are permitted to do so between May 2 and May 6. Students can download their hall tickets from May 30, the Minister added.