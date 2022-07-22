Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital to get its fourth Cath Lab Unit

July 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Jayadeva Hospital (Jayadeva Institute of Cardio-Vascular Sciences and Research) located on KRS Road in city will get its fourth Cath Lab Unit soon.

This was announced by Jayadeva Hospital Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath, when Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. K.S. Sadananda called on him at Bengaluru on Wednesday to greet him on his one-year extension as the Hospital Director.

Pointing out that Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital is being visited by 700 to 800 patients with heart ailments on an average every day as out-patients, Dr. Manjunath said that the Hospital is performing 35 to 40 Cath Lab procedures on an average every day.

In order to ease the pressure on the three Cath Lab Units, a fourth one will soon be established in about 45 days, which will largely help in reducing the waiting time for patients ,he pointed out. Continuing, Dr. Manjunath said that a 50-bed Jayadeva Hospital Satellite Centre will be set up in Bengaluru’s K.C. General Hospital by the end of next month. The facility will have a Cath Lab, Out Patient Department and an ICU, he said adding that this will be of huge help for the local population.

He further said that the works on the 150-bed Jayadeva Hospital at Kalaburagi is in progress and the works on the construction of 400-bed Hospital at Hubballi will be taken up soon, for which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will lay the foundation stone in the last week of August.

Dr. Manjunath’s wife Dr. Anasuya Manjunath and Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital Nursing Superintendent Harish Kumar were present on the occasion.