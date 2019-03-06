Promotion for SC, ST employees: Govt. stays implementation of reservation

Bengaluru: The State Government on Tuesday put a brake on implementing a law that seeks to provide reservation in promotions to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) employees. Despite severe opposition from AHIMSA (Acronym for Alpasankyatara, Hindulida Mattu Saamanya) category employees, the JD(S)-Coalition Government issued an order on Feb.27, 2019 for implementing the law by circumventing the Supreme Court’s Feb.27 order striking down consequential promotions to SC/ST employees.

The State Government had decided to implement the Act after a legal opinion from former Attorney-General of India Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing the State’s case in the apex Court.

Following the Government’s decision, AHIMSA employees moved the Supreme Court again, when the Apex Court stayed the Coalition Government’s move.

Subsequent to the SC stay, the Government on Tuesday (Mar.5) issued another order putting a brake on the implementation of the Law for SC/ST promotion, until further orders.

