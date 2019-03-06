Fire-ravaged Bandipur receives good spell of rain

Chamarajanagar: Parts of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, which faced its worst wildfire last month, received a good spell of rain on Mar.4 bringing a much-needed relief for the forest personnel, who had a tough time in containing the engulfing flames.

The wildfire, said to be man-made, had reduced thousands of acres of forest land to ashes.

Gopalaswamy Hill, Melukamanahalli, Maguvinahalli, Hangala, Gopalapura, Deverahalli, Kundukere and Bandipur ranges of forests experienced thunderstorm for 45 minutes on Monday evening.

With Bandipur safari resuming last week, the showers would check the rising dust and bring down the soaring temperatures, said the Forest personnel.

On the other side, the nature-lovers were delighted to sight animals in the wild including leopard and deer.

[Pics by Star of Mysore Photographer M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav]

