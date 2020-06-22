Public entry to Police Stations restricted

June 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: More and more Policemen are getting infected by Coronavirus and sadly they are contracting the disease while in the line of duty.

While Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has sent all field personnel aged 55 years or above on paid leave and directed officers to liaise with the public in specially erected tents outside Police Stations, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has restricted entry of public at all Police Stations including Traffic Stations and other Police units.

He has issued instructions to Inspectors of all Police Stations not to allow anyone inside the Police Station unless the issue is serious. Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ Dr. Chandragupta said that there are no special kiosks set up at Police Stations. “Personnel at the reception counter of Police Stations will take care of those coming inside either to lodge complaints or submit petitions. Public will not be allowed to meet any officials except for serious issues. This is done keeping in mind the safety of public and Police personnel,” he said.

As soon as a person arrives at the Police Station, personnel at the reception counter would first provide them sanitiser, thermal scan and if the person is not wearing a mask, he/she is told to wear one or cover face with a handkerchief. If the person does not even have a handkerchief, he will be sent back, the Commissioner added.

The personnel at the reception counter would then enquire the person the reason for his/her visit and if the person has come to lodge a complaint or submit a petition, the personnel at the reception counter would receive the same and issue acknowledgement. Complainants are allowed inside the Police Station and meet officials only if the issue is serious. All precautions will be taken, he explained.

Apart from Police Stations, public entry has been restricted at City Police Commissioner’s Office, Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) Offices, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Offices, City Crime Branch (CCB), City Crime Record Bureau (CCRB), City Special Branch (CSB), Police Control Room, Traffic Automation and Enforcement Centre, Office of the Superintendent of Police (SP), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Office, Inspector General (IG) Office, Lokayukta, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and District Crime Investigation Bureau (DCIB) among other Police units.