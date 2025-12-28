‘Puppets can entertain audience in theatre’

December 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Puppets, being a cultural tool, can attract a lot of audience if used in theatre, said Senior Theatre Director Prasanna.

Speaking at the inauguration of National Puppetry Festival Colloquium organised by Indian Institute of Educational Theatre in association with Astikya Foundation at Hardwicke School premises recently, he said that puppets have been an important social tool for educational sector.

“Puppets can have a deep impact among audience, especially while narrating stories and it can also attract large audience when utilised in theatre. Plays can also be a medium to reduce the burden of books among children. Using puppets will help children learn with fun,” he said.

“Children have to be taught about Kuvempu and Bendre among others for which Indian Institute of Educational Theatre has been established. Though the institute has been working from past three years, this is the first time the institute has come forward to work with schools,” he added.

Artistes from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Mysuru took part in the workshop.

Programme Director H.R. Cheluvaraju, Puppet Designer Shashidhara Adapa and Senior Theatre Person Rameshwari Verma were present.