17th edition of BIFFes from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6

December 28, 2025

Actor Prakash Raj appointed as Film Festival ambassador

Bengaluru: The 17th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), organised by Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy and the Department of Information and Public Relations, will be held from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, 2026, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here recently.

Presiding over the preparatory meeting and releasing the posters, Siddaramaiah said that the State Government had released Rs. 7 crore for the Festival.

Stating that actor Prakash Raj had been appointed as ambassador of the Film Festival — themed on ‘Women Empowerment’ — he added that the inauguration of BIFFes would be held at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.

This edition of BIFFes will include competitions in Asian, Indian and Kannada for which over 110 applications have been received till date and the last date for submission of application is Dec. 31. The awards including best films and actors and lifetime achievement awards will be presented during the valedictory ceremony, the CM said.

Meanwhile the screening of movies taking part in the Film Festival will be done at Lulu Mall in Rajajinagar, Dr. Rajkumar Bhavan, Kalavidara Sangha in Chamarajpet and Suchitra Film Society in Banashankari.

The Film Festival will also host various sessions for the academic interactions/ discourse on different aspects of film-making and film appreciation, through seminars, workshops, masterclasses etc., for the benefit of film-making practitioners, discerning audiences and students, the CM added.