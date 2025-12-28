Vishwanath flags security lapses at Mysore Palace

December 28, 2025

MLC questions CM Siddaramaiah’s silence after three deaths in his hometown

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of the tragic incident in which a balloon seller and two pedestrians were killed when a helium cylinder burst while filling a balloon near the Jayamarthanda Gate of the Mysore Palace on Thursday night, MLC A.H. Vishwanath has raised serious concerns over the safety and security of the heritage monument, which attracts thousands of visitors every day.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, Vishwanath said the Mysore Palace is a heritage structure housing rare photographs and artworks, but is not being maintained in a manner befitting a heritage city. He alleged that safety and security arrangements at the Palace were inadequate despite heavy daily footfall.

Dysfunctional CCTVs

“The Palace draws huge crowds every day, yet security appears lax. CCTV cameras in the Palace premises often remain dysfunctional. Even after such a major tragedy near the Palace, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who hails from Mysuru, has not spoken a word so far,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with London’s Buckingham Palace, Vishwanath said visitors are not allowed unrestricted access there, whereas in Mysuru, the absence of regulation has resulted in safety and security being compromised.

He urged the authorities to take serious note of the cylinder blast incident and immediately tighten security measures in and around the Palace to ensure the safety of tourists.

The MLC also alleged that a fake silk saree racket was operating in the city, with unscrupulous elements duping tourists. “Tourists who unknowingly buy fake silk sarees end up cursing Mysureans as cheaters,” he said.

No need for AHINDA meet

Commenting on plans by supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hold an ‘AHINDA’ (an acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) convention in Mysuru, Vishwanath remarked that the Congress party itself represents AHINDA and that there was no need for such a convention. “There is no one within the Congress to question this,” he alleged.

He further claimed that the Congress high command was unwilling to make Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who, as KPCC President, played a key role in bringing the party to power, the Chief Minister, despite more than half the Assembly tenure being completed.

Vishwanath lashed out at Siddaramaiah for neglecting his home district of Mysuru by not prioritising safety and security at tourist destinations, especially when tourism is a major source of revenue for the region.