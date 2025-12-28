Watcher’s death rekindles debate on staff safety

December 28, 2025

Tribal leaders seek Rs. 1 crore ex gratia as per Forest Minister’s announcement

Mysore/Mysuru: Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre condoled the death and stated that financial assistance would be provided as per rules.

Just three days earlier, Khandre had announced that families of forest staff who die in the line of duty would receive Rs. 1 crore as insurance compensation. Tribal leaders have now demanded that Sanna Haida’s family be extended this relief, along with a Government job for one dependent.

The incident has triggered a debate on responsibility and safety. Safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole have been suspended since Nov. 8 following protests over tiger attacks on farmers.

Some forest staff believe the sudden suspension may have altered tiger behaviour, potentially increasing risks to patrol personnel. “The tigers were accustomed to vehicle movement; in its absence, they may be more aggressive towards humans,” staff members observed.

The incident has left anti-poaching camp personnel anxious, with renewed calls for improved safety equipment and a review of safari policies to strike a balance between conservation and the protection of frontline staff.

While officials said the incident cannot be categorised as a human-wildlife conflict, as it occurred deep inside the forest, senior officers described it as a tragic and unfortunate encounter that highlights the inherent dangers faced by forest personnel working in remote, wildlife-rich areas under challenging conditions.