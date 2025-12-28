Tiger mauls forest watcher to death at Bandipur reserve

December 28, 2025

Incident occurs at 600 metres from Maralahalla Anti-Poaching Camp

Mysore/Mysuru: A forest watcher attached to an Anti-Poaching Camp (APC) at Bandipur Tiger Reserve was killed in a tiger attack yesterday near Maralahalla in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

The deceased has been identified as Sanna Haida (56), a member of the Jenukuruba community from Neralekuppe village in Hunsur taluk. He was on routine patrolling duty along a forest trail, about 600 metres from the Maralahalla APC, when the incident occurred around noon.

According to officials, Sanna Haida was part of a team of four forest watchers engaged in patrol and grass seed collection when a tiger, concealed in the undergrowth, suddenly pounced on him from the thickets.

The animal struck him with its paw, fatally injuring him and dragged his body nearly 15 metres before fleeing after other staff raised an alarm and chased it away. Despite being armed, the team had no time to respond due to the suddenness of the attack.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S. Prabhakaran said Sanna Haida was accompanied by three colleagues — Girish and Kumar among them — who narrowly escaped the attack. Sanna Haida died on the spot.

Senior forest officials rushed to the location and shifted the body to the Gundlupet Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

As post mortem facilities were unavailable there, the body was later moved to Chamarajanagar Government Hospital for autopsy, after which it was handed over to the family for final rites at his native village.

A seasoned watcher

Sanna Haida was a seasoned forest watcher who had served for several years at anti-poaching camps in Maralahalla and Olakallare. He had encountered tigers multiple times during patrols and wildlife census operations and was known for his calm demeanour and courage, often reassuring fellow staff.

Colleagues recall his sharp instincts and ability to sense animal presence through subtle signs, making him a valuable member of the forest protection team.

Despite the risks involved, forest patrollers continue to trek 5–8 km daily through dense terrain with limited safety equipment.

Tribal leaders and staff representatives have urged the authorities to provide better protective gear, including noise deterrents such as firecrackers, to enhance the safety of frontline forest personnel.