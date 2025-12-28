Stuck…: Woman Cop rescued after leg gets stuck in cow trap
Stuck…: Woman Cop rescued after leg gets stuck in cow trap

December 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In an unusual incident on Friday, a woman constable was rescued by Fire and Emergency Services after her leg got stuck in a cow trap.

Nalini, a constable from Lakshmipuram Police Station, had attended a routine parade at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Grounds under the supervision of the City Police Commissioner at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

While leaving the grounds after the parade, her right leg became trapped in a metal cow trap at the main gate. Despite her efforts, she could not free it.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel were alerted and arrived promptly, bending the metal strips to widen the opening. Nalini was able to pull her leg out safely, without injury. After some rest, she is expected to return to duty on Monday, said Lakshmipuram Police Inspector B.S. Ravishankar.

