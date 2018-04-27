Rahul Gandhi to visit Suttur Mutt tonight

AICC Chief to address public rally at Gonikoppa

Mysuru: AICC President Rahul Gandhi will make up for the criticism that he faced for not visiting the Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill during his last visit to Mysuru as he is scheduled to visit the Mutt today at 8 pm. A communication to this effect was sent to the media by the Mutt that Rahul will seek the blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji today.

It may be recalled here that Lingayat and Veerashaiva communities were reportedly upset when Rahul Gandhi did not visit Suttur Mutt, a powerful Mutt in the region as it wields tremendous influence over the Lingayat-Veerashaiva community, during his two-day tour programme of Old Mysuru region in March this year.

Following this, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, accompanied by his son Dr. Yathindra, visited Suttur Mutt on Apr. 6 and sought the blessings of the Suttur Seer. During his visit, the CM is said to have told the Seer that Rahul Gandhi could not meet him as he (the Seer) was away in Hyderabad.

Before his visit to Suttur Mutt, the Congress President will address the public at Gonikoppa in South Kodagu at Government Primary School Grounds. It is his first ever visit to the coffee land. Thousands of Congress workers are expected to turn up at the public meeting.

Rahul arriving at Kodagu has gained significance from the point of Congress’s existence in the district, as Kodagu has been a strong fortress of BJP. Seating arrangements have been done at the venue of the public meeting for over 50 leaders on stage and 10,000 workers on the ground.

The AICC Chief is expected to arrive at Gonikoppa at 3.10 pm. His chopper will land at the Cauvery College Grounds and temporary helipads have been set up for two of his helicopters. Rahul will begin his visit by garlanding the statue of Goddess Cauvery at the garden of Cauvery College following which he will garland the statues of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa and General K.S. Thimmayya located nearby before proceeding to the rally venue in an open jeep.

Rahul’s plane in 500-metre free fall: The plane in which Congress President Rahul Gandhi travelled from New Delhi to Hubballi yesterday experienced ‘unexplained technical failures’ during course of flight. The plane experienced ‘unexplained technical failures’ causing a free fall.

Rahul Gandhi was flying in a small Falcon Aircraft to Hubballi on his way to election meetings in Uttara Kannada district. Two-thirds of the way into the flight, the plane tilted very heavily to one side and then went into a free fall for 400 to 500 feet.

The autopilot was found not to be working and landing became extremely difficult. The plane descended twice but could not land at Hubballi.

A complaint has been filed by the DG and IG Karnataka against the pilots of the plane, stating ‘unexplained technical failures’ occurred during course of flight. The aircraft is currently grounded at Hubballi airport.