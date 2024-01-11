Grand procession marks 1064th Jayanti of Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi

January 11, 2024

Suttur Seer fetes Javagal Srinath and others

Suttur (Nanjangud): A grand procession, accompanied by a host of folk troupes and featuring a decorated Sarot carrying Seers of different Mutts, marked the 1064th Jayanti celebration of Suttur Mutt Founder Adijagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Swamiji at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud taluk yesterday.

The event also saw a series of rituals since Wednesday morning including Rudrabhisheka and Sahasranaamavali before culminating with the performance of Shodopachara Puja to the Utsava Murthi of Adijagadguru.

Also, many distinguished personalities, who received Honorary Doctorates and various Awards recently and an Institution were felicitated on the occasion by Suttur Mutt.

Picture shows former cricketer Javagal Srinath, who was recently conferred with Honorary Doctorate by the University of Mysore, being felicitated and blessed by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

Rajyotsava awardee Sri Nijagunananda Swamiji of Nishkala Mantapa; Hon. Doctorate awardee Aravind Jatti; Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), who was conferred with Honorary Doctorate by the University of Mysore; Hon. Doctorate awardee Nadoja Dr. Wooday P. Krishna; Nadoja awardee S. Shadakshari of Ramanashree Group; Rajyotsava awardees Dr. C. Ramachandra, former Director of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, K.T. Chandu, Prof. C. Naganna, former Director of Prasaranga, University of Mysore, writer Dr. Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj, P. Gangadharswamy, Mahadevu, Gouraiah, Javarappa and Bengaluru’s Mythic Society’s V. Nagaraj were felicitated on the occasion by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

Prior to the stage programme, the Seer felicitated former international cricketer Javagal Srinath, who too was recently conferred the Honorary Doctorate by UoM, as the cricketer had to leave the venue early due to his busy schedule.

Sri Nijagunananda Swamiji, in his address, lauded the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mutts for ‘Anna’ and ‘Akshara’ Dasohas to countless number of students and children over the years.

Recipients of various awards & Hon. Doctorates, who were felicitated at Suttur Mutt in Nanjangud taluk during the Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Swamiji’s 1064th Jayanti celebration on Wednesday, are seen with Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Sri Nijagunananda Swamiji and others. [Pics. by Vatal Anand]

Noting that the Mutts have not restricted themselves to just temples and rituals, he said that the Mutts have established a number of educational Institutions and Hostels which have been a boon to scores of students.

Pointing out that the Lingayat Dharma propagated humanity, he recalled that Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji had sold his gold karadige to provide education and shelter to students decades ago.

Sri Mutt has shown its magnanimity time and again during every crisis that mankind and the society underwent, he said adding that Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji had extended financial help to many Seers during the COVID pandemic. He reiterated that Suttur Mutt always strived for the welfare of mankind.

Speaking after receiving the honour, Dr. K.B. Ganapathy said that the Suttur Mutt has been rendering yeoman service to the society through its Anna Dasoha and Akshara Dasoha. He recalled that Sri Swamiji had readily given shelter at the Mutt and extended help to the children of victims of bonded labour at Srirangapatna several years ago.

Dr. Ganapathy said that this was the second time that he was being felicitated by the Seer, the first one at his residence in Mysuru by the disciples of the Seer just after the UoM conferred the Honorary Doctorate on him. He and his family were thankful to the Seer, he said. Today was the second time he was being felicitated and that too at the holy shrine of Suttur, which has over a thousand year history of tradition and social service, he noted.

“Suttur Mutt is an abode of meditation, spirituality and religious practices. I am blessed to have been felicitated at such a sacred place,” he said.

Recalling his 50-year journey in the field of Journalism, KBG said that he had received many awards and prizes, all of which came to him unexpectedly. The Honorary Doctorate of the UoM was the one he had never expected, he said adding that he was much delighted on receiving the Doctorate.

On the occasion, Suttur Shivarathreeshwara Panchanga written by Astrologer Dr. K.G. Puttahonnaiah and brought out by Bharatiya Jyotirvignana Samshodhana Kendra, Kannada and English new year table calendar brought out by JSS Mahavidyapeetha and ‘One Mind Game’ book authored by K. Nethra Pearlson, a student of Bengaluru’s Sri Chaitanya School, were released.

Former Chamarajanagar MP Kagalavadi M. Shivanna, Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat President and former IAS Officer Dr. C. Somashekar, Senior Photojournalist S.M. Jambukeshwara and others were present.