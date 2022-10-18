Pandit Rajeev Taranath is my Literary Guru: Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar

October 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Jnanpith awardee Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar said that Sarod Maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath was his biggest Literary Guru.

He was speaking at the 90th birthday celebration and felicitation of the Sarod Maestro organised by Pandit Rajeev Taranath Felicitation Trust at JSS Women’s College auditorium in Saraswathipuram here yesterday.

Recalling that Pandit Taranath had taken him to his home when he (Kambar) wrote his poetry work ‘Helateena Keli’, Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar said that the two shared a loaf of bread.

“From then on I used to show him the proof of what I had written before proceeding with printing,” he said.

Recounting that the talk he delivered at a New York Convention on Indian History was in fact from what Sarod Maestro told him, Dr. Kambar said his talk was lauded by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former PM P.V. Narasimha Rao, who had attended the event.

Pointing out that though Taranath did not write any critical articles, he regretted that though Pt. Taranath changed the course of our Literature, his literary knowledge was not much recognised.

Reiterating that Pandit Taranath was his biggest Guru, he wished the Sarod Maestro health and happiness for years to come.

Ustad Fayaz Khan, who trained under Pandit Rajeev Taranath, said that the Sarod Maestro was the ‘Ganges’ of Music.

Maintaining that Taranath was as sacred and pious as the Ganga, he said that he learnt a lot from his Guru on mastering Music. “I will be always indebted to him,” the Ustad said adding that he would always call Taranath as ‘Baba’, as his personality and stature was beyond explanation in words.

Former Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Manu Baligar said that the Sarod Maestro’s father Taranath was a top writer and musician. His (Rajeev Taranath) mother Sumathi was a close associate of Sarojini Naidu and was a big voice for women’s causes. It is fortunate that Rajeev Taranath was born to such distinguished parents, he said adding that the achievements of Rajeev Taranath is hardly matched.

Recalling the contributions of the Sarod Maestro to Music and Literary fields, he said that Rajeev Taranath was an epitome of humanity and we should follow his ideals and principles.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

Speaking after being honoured on his 90th birthday and entering his 91st year, Pandit Rajeev Taranath said that though Tamil was his mother tongue, he grew up in Kannada Nadu and Kannada runs through his blood.

Observing that Karnataka accepted multi-culture practices and different forms of music for centuries, he regretted that this is now fast vanishing as everyone seems to be losing their tolerance and empathy.

Bemoaning the current tendency of recognising talent and achievers on caste lines, he said that this should not happen for any reason. Also, we should never ever forget our Gurus who taught us music and the values of life.

“My Guru Ustad Ali Akbar Khan treated me with much affection. He did not take even a single rupee for teaching me music. He is my Musical God. Compassion, discretion, tolerance, conscience and such other human values should be in the minds of everyone. All these can be imbibed from music,” the living legend said adding that he had lived music and would die by music.

The second edition of the book ‘Pandit Rajeev Taranath Sarod Swarayaana,’ edited by Ganesh Amingad and Raghupathi Tamhankar was released on the occasion. Also, a documentary titled ‘Pandit Rajeev Taranath- A Life in Music’ , directed by Anshan Kumar and video clippings of the birthday wishes sent by his pupils across the world were screened. Rajeev Taranath’s disciples presented a Sarod concert.