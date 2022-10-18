Andal S. Charry passes away

October 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Andal S. Charry, President of Acharya Vidya Kula (AVK) at Yelwal and a resident of ‘Acharyashrama’ on Temple Road in Jayalakshmipuram, passed away at a private hospital in city early this morning. She was 92.

Wife of late V. Siddharthacharry, former Ambassador and Founder of AVK, she leaves behind sons Mahavir Acharya (retd. IAS Officer) & Abhimanyu Acharya (Educational Consultant), daughter Rama Devi Prasad, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of relatives, well-wishers and friends. Last rites were held at Chirashantidhama in Gokulam this noon.

Siddharthacharry had predeceased her on Jan. 1, 2017.