Pt. Rajeev Taranath to perform at Palace stage on Oct. 21

October 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a swift development after internationally renowned Sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath levelled the allegations of commission sought to perform in Dasara cultural programmes, caught the officials busy preparing for Dasara off-guard, the concert of the exponent is scheduled to be held on Oct. 21 at the main stage erected in front of Mysore Palace.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) K.M. Gayathri, who is also the Deputy Special Officer of Dasara Cultural Sub-Committee, has issued the press release about the schedule of Pt. Taranath’s event, after the latter had alleged in a section of media that he was not considered for performing during Dasara cultural programmes this year, for refusing to pay the cut from his remuneration.

Quoting Pt. Taranath, ZP CEO Gayathri said: “The exponent himself has said his concert was not fixed owing to his failing health. Now, his health has improved and has consented to perform for one hour on Oct. 21.”

If any persons directly seek commission or over phone, the artistes and troupes may complain to K.M. Gayathri on 94808-73000, T.S. Subramanya – 94488-82766, V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy – 99166-00027 or Dr. M.D. Sudarshan – 94482-44340.