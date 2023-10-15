Dasara: Traffic diversion for private buses from Oct.15 to 24

October 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With Dasara festival scheduled to take place in city from Oct.15 to 24, City Police have diverted the movement of private buses in city during this period in two phases.

Accordingly, private buses have to follow the traffic diversion as mentioned below, which will be in effect from Oct.15 to 22 in the first phase (4 pm to 11 pm on all these days).

Private buses arriving to city from T. Narasipur side

Private buses arriving from T. Narasipur side should proceed via T Junction – R. Mahadevappa Circle – Rajkumar Road- Udayagiri KEB Junction- take a right turn to Mahadevapura Road, pass via Mahadevapura Ring Road Junction- take a left turn on the Ring Road and proceed via Pushpashrama Junction- Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle, take a left turn towards New Mysuru-Bengaluru road, pass via Dandina Maramma Temple junction- Link Road Junction- take a right turn towards T.N. Narasimhamurthy Circle (LIC Circle) and pass via Nelson Mandela Road – Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle)- Subhas Chandra Bose Circle (RMC Circle) to reach Private Bus Stand.

Private buses departing from city

Buses departing from Private Bus Stand should proceed via RMC Circle- Highway circle- Nelson Mandela Road- LIC Circle- take a left turn to Mysuru- Bengaluru Road, pass via JSS Dental College Junction- Nandi Basappa Junction- take a left turn at Toll Gate Junction to reach Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction)- take a right turn to the Ring Road- pass via Pushpashrama Junction- Mahadevapura Ring Road junction- take a right turn to Mahadevapura Road to reach Udayagiri KEB Junction- take a left turn to Dr. Rajkumar Road- pass via R. Mahadevappa Circle and move towards T. Narasipur.

Private buses coming from Bannur side

Private buses from Bannur Side should reach Devegowda Circle- pass via Mahadevapura Ring Road Junction- Pushpashrama Junction- Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle- take a left turn to Mysuru-Bengaluru Road- pass via Dandina Maramma Temple Junction- Link Road Junction- take a right turn to LIC Circle – pass via Nelson Mandela Road – Highway Circle – RMC Circle to reach Private Bus Stand.

From Private Bus Stand towards Bannur

Buses departing from Private Bus Stand should proceed via RMC Circle – Highway Circle- Nelson Mandela Road- LIC Circle – take a left turn to Mysuru-Bengaluru Road- proceed via JSS Dental College Junction- Nandi Basappa Junction- Toll Gate Junction- take a left turn to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle- take a right turn to the Ring Road- pass via Pushpashrama Junction- Mahadevapura Ring Road Junction- Devegowda Circle- take a left turn and proceed towards Bannur.

Private buses coming from KRS side

Private buses coming from KRS side should proceed via KRS Road- V.V. Puram Circle- Akashvani Circle- Dasappa Circle-Dhanvantri Road- Gayathri Bhavan Junction, where the passengers are required to alight or board buses- take a left turn to J.K. Grounds- take a left turn to Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle- pass via Dasappa Circle- take a right turn to KRS Road and move forward.

Second Phase (Oct. 23 and 24)

Private buses coming from T. Narasipur side and departing from city

Private buses coming from T. Narasipur side should reach the T-Junction, where the buses are required to stop for alighting and boarding passengers and move further .

Private buses coming from Bannur Road side and departing from city

Private buses coming from Bannur side should reach Devegowda circle – pass via R. Mahadevappa Circle- T. Narasipur T- Junction- Lalitha Mahal Road, where the buses are required to alight/board passengers at the adjacent Lalitha Mahal Grounds- pass via T. Narasipur Junction- R. Mahadevappa Circle- Bannur road and move further.

Private buses coming from KRS side and departing from city

Private buses coming from KRS side should reach Dasappa Circle, where the buses are required to alight / board the passengers – pass via Metropole Hotel Circle (Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle)-take a right turn to Hunsur Road and move further. Private buses are not allowed to enter the city centre on the above dates.