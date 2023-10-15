Demolition of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings: Devaraja Market Tenants condemn former Mayors’ statement

October 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Days after some former Congress Mayors addressed a press meet during which they demanded demolition of over a century old heritage structures in the heart of the city — Devaraja Market and Lansdowne building — the Devaraja Market Tenants Association has strongly condemned the former Mayors’ statement, calling it as both unwarranted and inappropriate.

In a press statement, S. Mahadev, President of the Tenants Association, said that the former Congress Mayors have made light of the need for conservation of these two iconic heritage structures that are located in the heart of the city.

Pointing out that these Mayors are not technical experts to argue for demolition of the two structures, he said that the Association strongly opposes the ex-Mayors’ contention that the two structures have become dilapidated.

Noting that the Devaraja Market building, which was constructed by the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas, has a history of over 135 years, Mahadev said that the Market seems to be the only place where all kinds of daily needs are available under one roof.

Maintaining that the Devaraja Market is no less important than any other market place, he said that the Market has its own heritage and architectural characteristics.

Taking objection to the indifference of the Government, the MCC and the District Administration for periodical renovation of the Market which was constructed in the name of the erstwhile Mysore ruler Devaraja Wadiyar, he blamed the MCC’s Engineering Section for not cleaning the Market regularly and taking up timely repairs.

Stating that these former Mayors did not take any measures for repair of the Market during their tenure, he said that the tenants cannot understand the logic behind the former Mayors’ suggestion for demolition of the two buildings and construction of new ones in their place, at a time when the MCC is yet to take a final decision on the matter.

Asserting that it is the responsibility of the Government to conserve heritage structures, he wanted the Government to invite a group of highly qualified technical experts for studying the unique architectural and heritage characteristics of Lansdowne and Devaraja Market buildings.

Stressing on the need for ensuring that Mysuru finds a place in the global map of heritage cities, he reiterated that the Tenants Association strongly condemns the demand of the former Mayors to demolish the two buildings.