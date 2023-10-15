SWR to run special trains for Dasara festival

October 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to operate unreserved special trains between Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru and Mysuru-Chamarajanagar to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Dasara festival.

1. Train No. 06279/06280 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Special for 5 trips: Train No. 06279 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Special will depart from Mysuru from October 20 to 24 at 11.15 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 2.30 am the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06280 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Special will depart from KSR Bengaluru from October 21 to 25 at 3 am and arrive in Mysuru at 6.15 am same day.

The train will have stoppages at Naganahalli, Srirangapatna, Pandavapura, Chandragiri Koppal Halt, Byadrahalli, Yeliyur, Mandya, Hanakere, Maddur, Settihalli, Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Bidadi, Hejjala, Kengeri and Nayandahalli Stations in both directions.

These special trains will have 21 coaches including AC Chair Car (1), Non-AC Chair Car (18) and second class luggage-cum-brake van/disabled friendly compartment (2).

2. Train No. 06597/06598 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Special for 5 trips: Train No. 06597 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Special will depart from Mysuru from October 20 to 24 at 12.15 pm and arrive in KSR Bengaluru at 3.30 pm the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06598 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Special will depart from KSR Bengaluru from October 20 to 24 at 3.45 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 7.20 pm same day.

The train will have stoppages at Krishnadevaraya Halt, Nayandahalli, Jnana Bharati, Kengeri, Hejjala, Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Settihalli, Maddur, Hanakere, Mandya, Yeliyur, Byadrahalli, Chandragiri Koppal Halt, Pandavapura, Srirangapatna and Naganahalli in both directions.

These special trains will have 8 DEMU Car coaches.

3. Train No. 06281/06282 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Unreserved Special for 1 trip: Train No. 06281 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Special will depart from Mysuru on October 24 at 11.30 pm and arrive in Chamarajanagar at 1.15 am the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06282 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Special will depart from Chamarajanagar on October 25 at 5 am and arrive in Mysuru at 6.50 am same day.

The train will have stoppages at Chamarajapuram, Ashokapuram, Kadakola, Tandavapura Halt, Sujatapuram Halt, Nanjangud Town, Chinnadagudihundi Halt, Narasambudhi Halt, Kavalande Halt, Konanur Halt, Badanaguppe Halt and Mariyal Gangavadi halt in both directions.

These trains will have 15 coaches including General Second Class (13) and second class luggage-cum-brake van/disabled friendly compartment (2).

4. Train No. 06283/06284 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Unreserved Special for 1 trip: Train No. 06283 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Special will depart from Mysuru on October 24 at 9.15 pm and arrive in Chamarajanagar at 11.10 pm the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06284 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Special will depart from Chamarajanagar on October 24 at 11.30 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 1.30 am.

The train will have stoppages at Chamarajapuram, Ashokapuram, Kadakola, Tandavapura Halt, Sujatapuram Halt, Nanjangud Town, Chinnadagudihundi Halt, Narasambudhi Halt, Kavalande Halt, Konanur Halt, Badanaguppe Halt and Mariyal Hangavadi halt in both directions.

These special trains will have 21 coaches including AC Chair Car (1), Non-AC Chair Car (9), General Second Class (9) and 2nd class luggage-cum-brake van/disabled friendly compartment (2).

Note: AC Chair car coaches will be in locked condition.