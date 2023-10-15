Series of accidents on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway
News

Series of accidents on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

October 15, 2023

Three killed; Car catches fire; Mandya SP’s car damaged

Mandya: Many vehicles were damaged including the car of Mandya SP while another car was charred after it caught fire in a series of accidents, that took place on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway in Mandya while three persons were killed at Ramanagar yesterday.

While the series of accidents took place near T.M. Hosur in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, the accident in which three persons were killed took place near Kempegowdana Doddi in Ramanagar.

Following Dasara holidays and inauguration of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on Oct. 15 (today), there was heavy influx of tourist vehicles on the Expressway yesterday.

At about 9.30 last morning, a truck proceeding towards Mysuru from Bengaluru rammed into a car resulting in the car hitting four to five cars which were moving ahead of it. One of the cars caught fire and was charred in the incident. Meanwhile, the car, in which Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Yatish was proceeding to inspect Srirangapatna Dasara preparations was hit by a car and has been badly damaged. Luckily, no loss of life was reported.

Traffic was disrupted for some time on this stretch. A case has been registered at Srirangapatna Rural Police Station.

In another accident that took place on the Expressway near Kempegowdanahalli Doddi village in Ramanagar, three persons travelling in a Maruti Van were killed while two others sustained serious injuries when a truck rammed into the van in the early hours of yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh, his wife Uma and another person from Peenya in Bengaluru. The injured have been admitted to Ramanagar District Hospital.

Following the accident, traffic was disrupted for over an hour on the Expressway. Ramanagar Rural Police, have registered a case.

