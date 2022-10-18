Thousands witness Cauvery Theerthodbhava

October 18, 2022

Madikeri: Thousands of devotees from Kodagu, across the State and Tamil Nadu congregated at Talacauvery in Kodagu last night to witness Cauvery Theerthodbhava amid chanting of mantras and other religious rituals.

The holy event took place exactly at the predetermined Muhurtha of 7.22 pm in Mesha Lagna at the foothills of Brahmagiri inside the Holy Brahmakundike, considered to be the source of River Cauvery.

It is believed that Goddess Cauvery comes in the form of a fountain-head where water gushes from the Brahmakundike. A team of priests, led by Prashanth Achar, Raviraj Achar and Gururaja Achar chanted Vedic hymns before sprinkling holy water on the devotees. Later, devotees collected the Theertha (holy water) to be distributed among community members and to be kept at homes as holy signs.

The rituals associated with the holy occurrence began at 5 pm and as the predetermined time neared, devotees chanted mantras and welcomed the Goddess. The Theerthodbhava took place after the Sankalpa Puja and Mahamangalarathi. As the water bubbles appeared in the Brahmakundike that was filled with flowers, Kumkum and vermillion, the cries of devotees reached a crescendo.

Devotees took a holy dip in the main pond (Kalyani) in front of the Brahmakundike and offered their prayers. They jostled to collect holy water in pots from the Kundike and the priests sprinkled the holy water on them.

The area around the pond was barricaded to enable crowd management and only small groups of devotees were let inside by the Police to prevent crowding and stampede. Despite barricades, devotees swarmed around the Brahmakundike and the Kalyani.

Devotees also thronged Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala and many took a dip in the river and many offered the ritualistic Pinda Pradhana as a mark of respect to their elders.

The Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga distributed free breakfast and lunch to the devotees as part of its 27th year food distribution. Free food will be supplied till the end of Tula month on Nov. 17. Kodagu District Minister B.C. Nagesh, MLAs Appachu Ranjan and K.G. Bopaiah and others were present.

Devotees in traditional attire walk from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery

Unlike the last two years, thousands of devotees turned up to watch the spectacle and notably, many Kodava community members walked from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery along with musical bands and sang songs in praise of Goddess Cauvery. The holy place was teeming with devotees since early in the morning and the place was overcrowded by evening.

Various Kodava organisations like Akhila Kodava Samaja Youth Wing, Connecting Kodavas, Kodava Riders Club, Jabbhoomi Trust, Thingakoru Mottu Sanghatane, Ammathi Kodava Samaja, Ponnampet Kodava Samaja, Madikeri Kodava Samaja, Balele Kodava Samaja, Kodava Kootaaliyada Koota, Kodava Samajas of Napoklu, Virajpet, Hudikeri, Mysuru, Amma Kodava Samaja, Youth Council, Kodavaamera Kondata, United Kodava Organisation and Codava National Council walked along the route, singing paeans to the Goddess.