Parliament Security Breach Case: Narco tests of Manoranjan, Sagar Sharma on in Gujarat

January 11, 2024

Delhi Police seek to unravel the real mastermind behind smoke attack

Mysuru/New Delhi: The investigation into the Parliament breach case is progressing rapidly and today, the five accused in the case are undergoing narco-analysis and brain mapping tests in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

Reports said that this morning, the narco test of D. Manoranjan, a resident of Mysuru and another accused Sagar Sharma began at India’s most important forensic laboratory, the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar. The whole process is expected to be completed by Friday (Jan. 12). Furthermore, all five will have to take polygraph (lie-detector) tests.

On the orders of the Court, a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell has taken accused Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat to Ahmedabad, Gujarat where the test will be conducted at Gandhinagar. Neelam Devi, the sixth accused, did not give her consent for the test before the Court.

In a narco-analysis and brain mapping test, a drug called sodium pentothal is injected into the body of the accused, which transports them to a hypnotic or sedated state in which their imagination is neutralised.

In this hypnotic state, the accused is understood as being incapable of lying and is expected to divulge information that is true.

Meanwhile, the second team of the Delhi Police Special Cell is camping in Mysuru to gather more information about Manoranjan, his friends and contacts. While the first team has completed interrogation of family and his friends and has left for Delhi, the second team is still camping in city.

Local Police are tight-lipped about their agenda and movements. But sources told Star of Mysore that the team is waiting for inputs from the narco test to carry out further investigation.

Test to determine mastermind

As per reports from Gandhinagar, the narco-analysis and brain mapping tests on Sagar and Manoranjan were ordered by the Court to find out the real mastermind behind the Parliament infiltration. Delhi Police suspects that Manoranjan was the mastermind and it was on his request that Sagar Sharma breached Parliament security with him.

Quoting Police sources, reports said that the reason why the Delhi Police Special Cell decided to conduct a narco test despite conducting psychoanalysis tests on all the accused earlier was that another accused Lalit Jha had made a big revelation during interrogation.

Apart from revealing that the real mastermind was Manoranjan, Lalit further revealed that Manoranjan was aiming to create a big organisation for which he was trying to arrange funds. Sagar Sharma was given the responsibility of recruitment in the organisation and he was brainwashing youths.

Lalit said that he had no idea that Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) would be imposed on all of them in this incident. “We thought that we would become public figures and would give a message to society by coming out on bail. We, then, would further spread our propaganda through huge funding,” he told the Police. The Police further want to gather information on whether this incident was carried out due to anti-national forces, if it involved foreign funding and whether this is an issue related to terrorist activities.